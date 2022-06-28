Irvin concedes after Bailey takes early lead in GOP governor primary

The 2022 Republican candidates for Illinois governor appeared on an ABC 7 Chicago debate June 2, 2022: Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf, Max Solomon, Jesse Sullivan.

Darren Bailey, Republican candidate for Illinois governor, speaks to voters during a campaign stop in Athens, Ill., on June 14, 2022. Associated Press

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin conceded the Republican primary for governor to rival state Sen. Darren Bailey Tuesday.

With 30.5% of ballots counted, Bailey of Xenia had 51.4% of votes to Irvin's 16.8% as the party's nominee for governor, according to unofficial results.

Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg had 17.1% of the tally.

Irvin thanked supporters and said "we are victorious for daring to step into the arena. We dared to step into the arena to force the issues we care about.

"As the grandson of a slave, I'm a winner just by being a competitor for governor in the great state of Illinois. I wish Darren Bailey well."

Other candidates in the race had the following results: McHenry County business owner Gary Rabine with 8.1%, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo with 4.4%. Tallies were not yet available for Hazel Crest attorney Max Solomon.

This year, Illinois shifted its primary date from March to June, resulting in a longer campaign that was also more vitriolic and expensive with millions spent on negative ads, experts said.

Irvin, a moderate embraced by much of Illinois' Republican establishment, was buoyant when he cast his vote Tuesday morning.

"Let's get out and vote," he said. "Make sure you have a vote; make sure you vote for the person who can actually beat (Gov.) J.B. Pritzker -- and that's me.

But the mayor's campaign was shadowed by skepticism about his Republican credentials and ethics questions that Irvin dismissed as false or originating from Democrats.

Bailey's solid conservatism struck a chord with base voters from refusing to wear a face mask during a 2020 General Assembly session to suing the state over COVID-19 mitigations.

And he pounded the pavement across the state making connections, former state Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton said.

"The long campaign helped Darren because he worked tirelessly to connect with everyone around the state. That takes time. So when the lies started, enough people had met him already to repel their impact."

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bailey Saturday at a downstate rally, which also galvanized numerous Republicans.

Donations loomed large in the campaign with Citadel Corp. owner Ken Griffin contributing $50 million to Irvin. Griffin recently announced he was moving the hedge fund headquarters to Florida.

At the same time, the Democratic Governors Association, with aid from Pritkzer, spent millions on Machiavellian attack ads against Bailey claiming he was too conservative. The actual intent was to boost support for Bailey, whom Democrats theorize will be easier to defeat in blue-state Illinois than moderate Irvin.

On the Democratic side, preliminary totals showed incumbent Pritkzer easily batting off a challenge from Chicago nurse Beverly Miles with 93% of votes cast.