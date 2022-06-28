Incumbent Tom Dart takes commanding lead in Democratic primary for Cook County sheriff

Early returns in the Democratic primary for Cook County sheriff Tuesday show incumbent Tom Dart holding a large lead over Chicago Police Sgt. Noland Rivera.

With more than 45 percent of Tuesday's vote counted, Dart, who is seeking his fifth term, had 246,258 votes compared to 37,726 for Rivera in unofficial tallies.

The Democratic primary was notable as much for its ever-shifting ballot as for such issues as crime, guns, electronic monitoring and the abolishment of cash bail which goes into effect next year. Challenges to the candidacies of Cook County sheriff's deputy Carmen Navarro Gercone and Dolton police officer LaTonya Ruffin resulted in appellate court rulings removing them from the ballot. When the Supreme Court declined to hear their appeals, only Dart and Rivera remained in the race.

Late Tuesday, Gercone's campaign issued a statement claiming that some polling places, including early voting sites, did not notify voters that a vote for her would not count.

"We received hundreds of calls from locations not posting a notification nor handing out a notice that their vote would not count. For this I am requesting to know how many people cast their vote for me," says Navarro in a prepared statement.

Combating gun violence and expanding a new initiative that can assist deputies who confront people with mental health issues are among Dart's priorities if he's elected to a fifth term.

Rivera, a 28-year veteran of the Chicago police force and a former federal air marshal, said he would "endeavor to hire 3,000 new officers" should he win Tuesday and in the November general election.

Both candidates expressed concern over the abolishment of cash bail as part of criminal justice reform initiatives. Both said the sheriff, chief judge and the state's attorney must work together to address the issue.

"We have to use common sense," said Rivera during a Daily Herald endorsement interview. He said he'd like to "go back and look at the law and have it rewritten" as a tiered option where people charged with low-level, nonviolent crimes would be eligible for no cash bail while those facing more serious charges would have a high bail imposed.

Dart echoed Rivera's point that all the stakeholders must come together to address the issue.

"How can you do something like this without talking to any of the partners in the criminal justice world?" Dart said.