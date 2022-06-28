Hanson on top in Democratic primary for state House 83rd District

Former Kane County Board member Matt Hanson of Aurora has won the Democratic nomination for the Illinois House District 83 seat.

According to unofficial results as of 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, Hanson had 4,326 votes, to 2,051 votes for Arad Boxenbaum of Geneva. That was with all precincts counted.

The total does not include outstanding vote-by-mail ballots, which have until July 12 to arrive at county clerks' offices.

Hanson, 49, served two years on the Kane County Board. He is an engineer for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad. He said he supports "common sense" gun control laws, such as requiring a federal universal background check for purchasing weapons.

Boxenbaum, 21, is a recent graduate of DePaul University. He became involved in politics at age 15, speaking out for gun violence prevention in the wake of the Parkland, Florida mass school shooting. He grew up in Buffalo Grove and moved to Geneva about four years ago.

Hanson will face state Rep. Keith Wheeler of Oswego, a Republican, in the general election in November.

Wheeler currently represents the 50th District. He is seeking his fifth term in the legislature. He was unopposed in Tuesday's Republican primary.

The new 83rd District serves residents of parts of Aurora, Batavia, Geneva, Montgomery, North Aurora, Oswego, St. Charles and Sugar Grove.