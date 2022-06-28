Hanson leads McGonigal in 5th Congressional District Republican primary

The contest for Illinois' 5th Congressional District seat in November could be a rematch of the last two elections.

Chicagoan Tommy Hanson led Malgorzata McGonigal of North Barrington late Tuesday in their race for the Republican nomination for the seat.

With 75.5% of the vote counted, Hanson had 13,794 votes, about 55.5% of the total, to McGonigal's 11,036, about 44.5%.

The winner will face Democratic incumbent Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Quigley defeated Hanson in 2018 and 2020. Since then, the 5th District was redrawn to include more of suburban Cook County and parts of Lake County, along with parts of Chicago.

Neither Hanson nor McGonigal ran costly campaigns. As of early June, neither had raised or spent enough to hit a $5,000 threshold for mandatory reporting to the Federal Election Commission.

McGonigal did not answer most questions about issues facing the nation in a Daily Herald questionnaire. She said she opposes abortion, but added that the government should "stay out of any personal medical decisions."

On her website, McGonigal, who grew up in Poland under Communism, said she supports a flat tax, parents' rights and better funding for crime prevention.

Hanson alleged police serving at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot "were coached on what to do" to make it look like the mob was assaulting the building. He also stated that President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 Presidential Election "was not fair and just."

In his Daily Herald questionnaire, Hanson said he believes that climate change is caused by "overpopulation sucking up all the water supply" and suggested ending foreign aid.

"We have far too many financial needs here. Just look at Chicago," he said.

Hanson also supports term limits for members of Congress.

