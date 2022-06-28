GOP's Dargis to face Krishnamoorthi in 8th Congressional District in November

Democratic incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg and Republican Chris Dargis of Palatine late Tuesday were shaping up as opponents in the Nov. 8 general election for the 8th Congressional District.

The three-term Krishnamoorthi strongly fended off a Democratic challenge from Junaid Ahmed of South Barrington in Tuesday's primary.

With an estimated 70.6% of ballots counted at 10:30 p.m., Krishnamoorthi had 27,341 votes or 70.6% to Ahmed's 11,387.

Ahmed presented himself as the more progressive of the two Democrats in terms of potential changes to health care, while Krishnamoorthi touted his experience on drafting legislation and seeking bipartisan solutions whenever possible.

Krishnamoorthi reflected on his strong support among 8th District Democrats.

"I think they want someone who's principled but who tries to solve problems pragmatically," he said.

He spoke of both his support for Democratic principles like stronger gun control and a woman's right to choose as well as his history of bipartisan partnerships in Congress.

When Krishnamoorthi first addressed his supporters Tuesday night, he said he still didn't know who his November opponent would be. But he believed all the candidates in the crowded Republican primary had voiced positions outside the mainstream.

Unofficial results showed Dargis prevailing over Karen Kolodziej of Itasca, Chad Koppie of Gilberts, Peter Kopsaftis of South Barrington and Phillip Owen Wood of Carol Stream.

With an estimated 62.5% of ballots counted, Dargis had 10,386 votes, or 31.9% of the total. Wood had 18.8%, Kopsaftis 17.8%, Kolodziej 17.6% and Koppie 13.9%.

Dargis said he believed it was his background as a naval officer, engineer and businessman that demonstrated a stronger leadership potential in Congress to voters.

He added that his message for the general election will be the same as the primary -- to voice solutions to problems he believes a Democratic-led Congress is creating for the people of the 8th District, including inflation and crime.

"I'm not going to change that message," he said of his general election campaign. "I'm not going to speak with one voice to Republicans and another voice to Democrats."

Onetime Democrat Mohammed Faheem of Plainfield has declared his intention to run as an independent in the general election, but Krishnamoorthi and Dargis both said they don't expect that to change how they run their own campaigns.