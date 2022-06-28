Dias claims three-way Democratic primary for 62nd District Illinois House seat

Grayslake village Trustee Laura Faver Dias appears to have easily won a three-way race for the Democratic nomination for the 62nd District Illinois House seat.

According to the unofficial vote count Tuesday, Dias, 39, of Grayslake, received 4,948 votes, Thomas Maillard, 32, of Waukegan got 1,442 votes and Terry Wilke, 57, of Round Lake Beach had 734 votes.

The totals include all precincts reporting from Tuesday's primary election, as well as early and mail ballots.

Should the results become official, Dias will face Republican Adam Shores, who ran unopposed Tuesday for the GOP nomination. The two served together on the Grayslake village board until April, when Shores resigned because he moved to Libertyville.

Maillard is director of government operations for the city of Waukegan. Wilke has represented Lake County Board District 16 for 14 years, doubling as Avon Township supervisor for four of them.

The 62nd House district includes Grayslake, most of the Round Lake area and parts of Libertyville and Waukegan.