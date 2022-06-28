DeVore leading in Republican attorney general primary

Republican candidates for the Illinois Attorney General in the 2022 primary are, from left to right, Thomas DeVore, Steve Kim and David Shestokas

Early returns show Thomas DeVore -- the downstate attorney who sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker and more than 145 school districts to end mask mandates -- with a solid lead over Deerfield attorney Steve Kim in the Republican primary for attorney general.

With 51.2% of precincts reporting, DeVore, of Sorrento, has 211,562 votes or 43.9% to Kim's 168,197 votes or 34.8%. Orland Park attorney David Shestokas has 104,176 votes or 21.3%.

All results are unofficial. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Kwame Raoul in November's general election.

According to his website, DeVore's primary issues are ending government mandates and holding elected officials accountable "for the wrongs they have committed against ... the citizens of Illinois." His website does not elaborate further.

He also states he will "restore law and order and give our law enforcement officers the necessary support they need to keep our communities safe." Describing the Second Amendment as "the most important amendment in the Bill of Rights," he says "they will have to pry the guns away from my cold, dead hands."

DeVore did not complete a candidate questionnaire and did not participate in the Daily Herald editorial board interview.