DeVore leading early in Republican attorney general primary

Republican candidates for the Illinois Attorney General in the 2022 primary are, from left to right, Thomas DeVore, Steve Kim and David Shestokas

Early returns show Thomas DeVore -- the downstate attorney who sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker and more than 145 school districts to end mask mandates -- with a slight lead over Deerfield attorney Steve Kim in the Republican primary for attorney general.

With less than 9% of precincts reporting, DeVore has 33,381 votes to Kim's 32,513. Orland Park attorney David Shestokas has 18,727 votes.

All results are unofficial. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Kwame Raoul in November's general election.

Kim said if elected he will be "laser-focused" on crime and use the office's bully pulpit to speak out against state's attorneys who politicize it.

Shestokas, a former Cook County assistant state's attorney, said the office can be more than a bully pulpit.

Opposed to the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act, the criminal justice reform legislation known as the SAFE-T Act, Kim opposes abolishing cash bail (set to go into effect in January). Shestokas criticized Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx for an initiative that allows prosecutors to request judges resentence prisoners whose "original sentence no longer advances the interest of justice," an initiative he says is contrary to the Constitution.

While violent crime is not typically an issue the attorney general's office takes on, Kim and Shestokas say if elected, the office would play a greater role in addressing the issue.

Kim stated he would use the Illinois Street Gang and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act to combat crime, especially gang-related crime.

Shestokas said if he's elected, he will establish a process by which police can ask the office to step in if their county state's attorney decides not to file charges in cases law enforcement officers believe should be prosecuted. He said he will assign attorneys from the attorney general's office to monitor prosecutors around the state that do not enforce the law and will set up a hotline local authorities can call if they feel charges should have been filed but were not.

DeVore of downstate Sorrento did not complete a candidate questionnaire and did participate in the Daily Herald editorial board interview.