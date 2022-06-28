Catalina Lauf leading in 11th District GOP race -- but not by much

From upper left, Mark Carroll, Jerry Evans, Susan Hathaway Altman and, from lower left, Andrea Heeg, Catalina Lauf and Cassandra Tanner Miller are Republican candidates for the 11th Congressional District.

The Republican race to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville for Illinois' 11th Congressional District seat could be close.

With nearly 16% of votes counted, according to The Associated Press, Woodstock's Catalina Lauf was leading the six-way pack with 3,228 votes, or nearly 29% of the vote, unofficial results showed. Right behind her was Warrenville's Jerry Evans with 2,747 votes, or nearly 25%.

Those figures don't include all votes cast early or by mail or provisional ballots.

Also in the contest are North Aurora Trustee Mark Carroll, Susan L. Hathaway-Altman of the Geneva area, Andrea Heeg of the Geneva area and Cassandra Tanner Miller of Elgin.

Foster ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Foster is dramatically better funded than any of the GOP candidates for the battle ahead, with more $4.8 million in his campaign coffers as of early June. Lauf had a relatively paltry $33,826 saved at that point, while Evans reported $48,865 saved.

Redrawn for the 2022 election, the 11th District encompasses parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties. Foster has served the district since 2013.