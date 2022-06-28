Brady, Giannoulias celebrate victories in secretary of state primaries

Republican state Rep. Dan Brady and Democratic former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias celebrated victories in their respective primaries for Illinois secretary of state Tuesday.

With nearly 72% of votes counted for Democrats, Giannoulias had 52.9% of the total, City Clerk Anna Valencia had 34.4%, and Alderman David Moore had 8.9%, according to unofficial results. All are Chicagoans. Not-for-profit CEO Sidney Moore of Homewood had 3.9%.

On the Republican side with 69% of ballots in, Brady of Bloomington had 76.4% and John Milhiser of Springfield, a former federal prosecutor, had 23.6%.

Giannoulias promised to "focus on modernizing the office. I will make it easier than ever to interact with and receive services."

Brady told supporters that "tonight has shown that hard work still counts in Illinois politics."

Valencia conceded and promised to help Giannoulias in the November election.

The Democratic campaign was characterized by mudslinging.

Valencia has dredged up losses in the state's college fund run by the treasurer's office in the late 2000s that Giannoulias tied to the recession.

Giannoulias has pointed to recent conflict of interest questions about contracts involving Valencia's husband, which she denies.

Meanwhile, the Republicans dueled over qualifications -- Milhiser called his rival a "career politician," and Brady said the attorney couldn't handle running the agency.

Each party's winning nominee will advance to the general election Nov. 8. Popular incumbent Secretary of State Jesse White, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection.