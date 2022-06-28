Brady and Giannoulias lead the pack in secretary of state races

Early vote tallies showed head starts for Republican state Rep. Dan Brady and Democratic former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias in their respective primaries for Illinois secretary of state.

With 19.4% of votes counted Tuesday for Democrats, Giannoulias had 48.7% of the tally, City Clerk Anna Valencia had 38.2%, and Alderman David Moore had 9.6%. All are Chicagoans. Not-for-profit CEO Sidney Moore of Homewood had 3.5%, according to unofficial results.

On the Republican side with 5.6% of ballots in, Brady of Bloomington had 77.3% and John Milhiser of Springfield, a former federal prosecutor, had 22.7%.

The Democratic campaign was characterized by mudslinging.

Valencia has dredged up losses in the state's college fund run by the treasurer's office in the late 2000s that Giannoulias tied to the recession. For his part, Giannoulias has pointed to recent conflict of interest questions about contracts involving Valencia's husband, which she denies.

Meanwhile, the Republicans dueled over qualifications -- Milhiser called his rival a "career politician," and Brady said the attorney couldn't handle running the agency.

Each party's winning nominee will advance to the general election Nov. 8. Popular incumbent Secretary of State Jesse White, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection.