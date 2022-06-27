Palatine seeking nominations for 2022 Hometown Pride Awards

The Village of Palatine Beautification Commission is hosting the 2022 Hometown Pride Awards to recognize residential and business properties in town that display attractive landscaping and exceptional curb appeal.

Criteria includes overall appearance, design, maintenance, color and diversity.

To nominate a property, submit a photo taken within the last 30 days and a nomination form, which can be downloaded at www.palatine.il.us/666/Hometown-Pride-Awards. Only the front of properties visible from the street will be evaluated.

Nominations can be emailed with a digital photo to bhiggins@palatine.il.us. They also can be mailed or dropped off with a 4" by 6" photo to the

Public Works Department, c/o Hometown Pride Awards, 148 W. Illinois Ave., Palatine, IL 60067. Nominations are due by Friday, July 22.

Judging will take place Monday, July 25, and winners will be notified shortly thereafter.