The Week That Was: Arlington Hts. motel 'nuisance' rules, famed Wheaton College coach mourned

Arlington Heights trustees Tuesday implemented new rules to fine or even shut down hotels or motels deemed to be a "nuisance" for crime. The nuisance hotels ordinance, approved on a 6-1 vote, comes in response to increased police calls at two motels on the south end of town in recent years.

Arlington Heights trustees and commuters railed against Metra officials Tuesday night for cutting express trains to and from their town, which has the biggest ridership along the Union Pacific Northwest Line. The feedback came during a village board meeting, after two staffers from Metra's scheduling department explained recent changes to the timetable.

Citing lower-than-desired participation, community impact and cost savings, Aurora officials decided to cancel the city's annual Fourth of July parade in favor of a procession through neighborhoods. Aurora first held a procession in 2020 during the pandemic, and officials said it was well-received.

With commitments from only about a third of the normal number of participants, the South Elgin board canceled its Fourth of July parade for this year and decided to replace it with a patriotic celebration at Panton Mill Park.

A former executive director of the Grayslake Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry was indicted Wednesday on allegations she paid at least $300,000 from the organization's bank account to herself from 2013 to 2019, the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois announced. Karen Christian-Smith, 56, of Round Lake Beach served as the chamber's executive director from 2006 to 2019.

J.R. Bishop, who coached football and taught English at Naperville Central High School and then coached at Wheaton College, died Tuesday morning in St. Charles at age 84. He was remembered as "ahead of his time" as a coach and credited for "saving Wheaton football."

A project to address historic flooding in south central Libertyville is almost ready to launch. The village board on Tuesday will consider a low bid that would allow the first of two phases of a project to control flooding south of Route 176 between Butterfield Road and Garfield Avenue to get underway. The phase in the Highlands subdivision involves a building a large basin in Nicholas Dowden park.