Return of parade brings celebratory end for Geneva's Swedish Days

The annual Swedish Days Parade took place Sunday in downtown Geneva. The parade marked the last day of the Swedish Days festival, which ran from June 22-26. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Lyla Blanchard with Royal Carriage Ltd. and her horse, Beau, participate Sunday in the annual Swedish Days Parade in downtown Geneva. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Ben Brown with Cub Scout Pack 111 of Geneva holds up a giant American flag as he participates in the annual Swedish Days Parade in downtown Geneva on Sunday. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Carol Smith and Diana Coughlin with the Viking Club and Geneva Chamber of Commerce lead the Swedish Days Parade down Anderson Boulevard on Sunday in downtown Geneva. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Shea Heimlich, 7, of St. Charles, waves a Swedish and American flags as he watches the annual Swedish Days Parade march by on South 3rd Street in downtown Geneva. The parade marked the last day of the Swedish Days festival. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

The long-awaited return of a full Swedish Days Festival in Geneva came to a celebratory close Sunday as dozens of parade entries marched through the city's downtown as hundreds of spectators lined the streets and cheered them on.

It was a fitting end for the 72nd annual festival, which has been canceled in 2020 and scaled back last year -- including no parade -- because of the pandemic.

Known as "The Granddaddy of Illinois Festivals," organizers expected more than 200,000 visitors over the five-day event that celebrates the town's Swedish heritage.

Besides the parade, highlights included live musical performances, food from local eateries, carnival rides and games, a car show and plenty of opportunities for visitors to learn about the town's Scandinavian roots.