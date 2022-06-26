Return of parade brings celebratory end for Geneva's Swedish Days
The long-awaited return of a full Swedish Days Festival in Geneva came to a celebratory close Sunday as dozens of parade entries marched through the city's downtown as hundreds of spectators lined the streets and cheered them on.
It was a fitting end for the 72nd annual festival, which has been canceled in 2020 and scaled back last year -- including no parade -- because of the pandemic.
Known as "The Granddaddy of Illinois Festivals," organizers expected more than 200,000 visitors over the five-day event that celebrates the town's Swedish heritage.
Besides the parade, highlights included live musical performances, food from local eateries, carnival rides and games, a car show and plenty of opportunities for visitors to learn about the town's Scandinavian roots.