McHenry County Board approves pay hikes for nonunion workers

McHenry County Board members have approved pay hikes for about 435 nonunion employees. The pay increases will add about $2 million to the county budget in 2023, officials say. Shaw Media File Photo

McHenry County will increase pay for many of its nonunion employees, which could add $2 million annually to its budget starting in 2023.

The changes were approved at the McHenry County Board meeting last week, despite efforts to postpone a vote. Among the concerns raised was the discrepancy in the increases for lower-level employees compared with higher-paid staff, along with how it could affect the budget.

The recommended changes came from a study carried out by the Archer Co., a South Carolina-based consulting firm.

Board member Jeff Thorsen, a Republican from Crystal Lake, noted those on the higher end of the pay scale are receiving more of an increase than those toward the bottom. He said that should be flipped based on how much trouble the county has had attracting lower-level employees.

"What I've heard is our biggest challenge is the attraction and retention of the line employees," Thorsen said.

Noting the potential negative effect that disparity could have on the morale, board member Jeffrey Schwartz, a Republican from McHenry, asked that the proposal be tabled and discussed more at a meeting in July.

"Just because we have a study doesn't mean we have to follow the thing as delivered," he said.

In total, the changes will see the pay scales adjusted for nonunion employees, and 36 positions containing about 90 employees will be reclassified. The recommendations also call for employees who have been in their position for an extended amount of time to get a pay increase.

About 435 of the county's estimated 580 nonunion employees will see an increase in pay. About 300 will receive an increase based on the years they've spent in the position, according to the study. About 145 employees will not see an increase, County Administrator Peter Austin said Thursday.

"It was a thoughtful review on every position," Austin said.

The increase at the top is because of the county's efforts in recent years to raise wages for those at the bottom of the scale, Austin said. Those toward the bottom of the pay scale already are paid closer to market rate, whereas those at the top were not.

The county also has seen some difficulty retaining higher-wage employees, Austin said. The county is competing with the private sector for jobs such as nurses or information technology management, he said.

The county has a little less than 1,200 employees, about half of whom are part of a union, Director of Human Resources Cheryl Chukwu said Thursday.

The last time the nonunion pay scales were adjusted was five years ago, Chukwu said. The new pay scales should last about two years, she said. Currently, union employees see their wages negotiated every two or three years, she added.

Implementing the changes will cost about $850,000 this year and a little more than $2 million in 2023, according to county material.

County board member Jim Kearns, a Republican from Huntley, said he is worried about the cost to the budget, and doesn't think the changes would help the county's ability to keep employees.

Board member John Collins, a Crystal Lake Democrat, disagreed, saying revenue for the county has been strong recently.

"I think that not moving this forward tonight would be a great mistake for us and for our managers who are trying to keep people in place," Collins said.