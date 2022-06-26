Body recovered from Fox River in Carpentersville forest preserve

Authorities are investigating the discovery of an adult man's body Sunday morning in the Fox River at a forest preserve in Carpentersville.

The Kane County sheriff's office said the body was recovered about 7:40 a.m. at the Fox River Shores Forest Preserve, 701 N. Williams Road. Officials did not provide additional information regarding how the body was discovered or its condition.

