Woman killed in one-car crash on I-294 near Deerfield
Updated 6/25/2022 6:09 PM
A 29-year-old woman was killed when the car she was driving north on I-294 near Deerfield crashed at 2:08 a.m. Saturday, according to an Illinois State Police news release.
A preliminary investigation concluded the woman lost control of a white 2010 Infiniti G37 sedan for an unknown reason and drove into the inner wall bridge support of Lake-Cook Road near the 52.75 mile marker.
The driver, a resident of Tinley Park, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other cars were involved in the crash.
Police closed the northbound lanes of I-294 at 2:30 a.m. for the investigation, diverting traffic off at Lake-Cook Road. All lanes were reopened by about 7:30 a.m.
