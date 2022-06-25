Woman killed in one-car crash on I-294 near Deerfield

A 29-year-old woman was killed when the car she was driving northbound on I-294 near Deerfield crashed at approximately 2:08 a.m. Saturday, according to an Illinois State Police news release.

A preliminary investigation concluded the woman lost control of a white 2010 Infiniti G37 sedan for an unknown reason and drove into the inner wall bridge support of Lake-Cook Road near the 52.75 mile marker.

The driver, a resident of Tinley Park, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

Police closed the northbound lanes of I-294 at 2:30 a.m. for the investigation, diverting traffic off at Lake-Cook Road. All lanes were reopened by about 7:30 a.m.