Summer tastes sweet at Long Grove Strawberry Festival

The annual Strawberry Festival, a decades-old tradition in downtown Long Grove, is returning in all its glory following a couple of years hampered by the pandemic.

The three-day event, which draws thousands of visitors, began Friday and continues through Sunday.

Admission is $5 per person, free for children younger than 12.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer The School of Rock of Arlington Heights plays the main stage at the Long Grove Strawberry Fest on Saturday.

Like always, the strawberry is the star attraction. Area restaurants, cooks, and vendors will offer pop-up shops to serve strawberry-centric cuisine along with offer other summertime delights.

Visitors can also experience a carnival with popular rides, participate in kids' games and listen to live music. Classic rock tribute band ARRA will headline on Sunday. Bands will play on multiple stages; visit longgrove.org/festivals/strawberry-fest for the full lineup.