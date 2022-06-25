Summer tastes sweet at Long Grove Strawberry Festival
The annual Strawberry Festival, a decades-old tradition in downtown Long Grove, is returning in all its glory following a couple of years hampered by the pandemic.
The three-day event, which draws thousands of visitors, began Friday and continues through Sunday.
Admission is $5 per person, free for children younger than 12.
Like always, the strawberry is the star attraction. Area restaurants, cooks, and vendors will offer pop-up shops to serve strawberry-centric cuisine along with offer other summertime delights.
Visitors can also experience a carnival with popular rides, participate in kids' games and listen to live music. Classic rock tribute band ARRA will headline on Sunday. Bands will play on multiple stages; visit longgrove.org/festivals/strawberry-fest for the full lineup.