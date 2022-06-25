 

Summer tastes sweet at Long Grove Strawberry Festival

      Vera Malovance, age 2½, licks chocolate-covered strawberries at the Long Grove Strawberry Festival on Saturday. She was with her family from Chicago, who were house shopping in the Long Grove area. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/25/2022 4:25 PM

The annual Strawberry Festival, a decades-old tradition in downtown Long Grove, is returning in all its glory following a couple of years hampered by the pandemic.

The three-day event, which draws thousands of visitors, began Friday and continues through Sunday.

 

Admission is $5 per person, free for children younger than 12.

The School of Rock of Arlington Heights plays the main stage at the Long Grove Strawberry Fest on Saturday.
  The School of Rock of Arlington Heights plays the main stage at the Long Grove Strawberry Fest on Saturday. - John Starks | Staff Photographer

Like always, the strawberry is the star attraction. Area restaurants, cooks, and vendors will offer pop-up shops to serve strawberry-centric cuisine along with offer other summertime delights.

Visitors can also experience a carnival with popular rides, participate in kids' games and listen to live music. Classic rock tribute band ARRA will headline on Sunday. Bands will play on multiple stages; visit longgrove.org/festivals/strawberry-fest for the full lineup.

