Suburban Skyview: Baseball has been played at Lloyd Meyer Field for generations

Situated between the Recreation Park pool and a lumberyard, the Lloyd W. Meyer Field in Arlington Heights has been hosting baseball games for generations.

From house league to American Legion, baseball has been played here since the 1940s, and the field was eventually named after Lloyd Meyer, who ran the Arlington Heights American Legion Post 208 program from 1949 until it suspended play in 2018 due to lack of players.

Hundreds of games are played here every summer, day and night.

On a recent evening, as the shadows were lengthening, an Arlington Heights Youth Athletic Association high school game between the Braves and Red Sox was played. A Braves baserunner advances to second on an overthrow, while the Red Sox second baseman covers the base.

