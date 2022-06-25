 

Runners take off at Rock n Run the Runway 5K in Wheeling

  • Chris Wu of Northbrook runs the final yards of the Rock the Runway 5K early Saturday morning at the Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. He placed second overall.

      Chris Wu of Northbrook runs the final yards of the Rock the Runway 5K early Saturday morning at the Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. He placed second overall. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Racers move past the control tower at the Rock the Runway 5K early Saturday morning at the Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

      Racers move past the control tower at the Rock the Runway 5K early Saturday morning at the Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Walkers in the 1-mile event walk in the Rock the Runway 5K early Saturday morning at the Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

      Walkers in the 1-mile event walk in the Rock the Runway 5K early Saturday morning at the Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 6/25/2022 5:18 PM

Runners, walkers and kids in strollers had the opportunity to explore the runways of Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling Saturday at the ninth annual Rock n Run the Runway 5K.

The event featured professional time keeping, awards for best male and female finisher, participation medals, live music, fireworks, food, and a chance to view the small planes along the runway.

 

According to event organizers, CEA is the fourth busiest airport in Illinois and plays a crucial role as a reliever for the region, which includes O'Hare. Primary users of the airport include flight schools, corporate travelers, and general aviation.

