Runners take off at Rock n Run the Runway 5K in Wheeling

Runners, walkers and kids in strollers had the opportunity to explore the runways of Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling Saturday at the ninth annual Rock n Run the Runway 5K.

The event featured professional time keeping, awards for best male and female finisher, participation medals, live music, fireworks, food, and a chance to view the small planes along the runway.

According to event organizers, CEA is the fourth busiest airport in Illinois and plays a crucial role as a reliever for the region, which includes O'Hare. Primary users of the airport include flight schools, corporate travelers, and general aviation.