Runners take off at Rock n Run the Runway 5K in Wheeling
Updated 6/25/2022 5:18 PM
Runners, walkers and kids in strollers had the opportunity to explore the runways of Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling Saturday at the ninth annual Rock n Run the Runway 5K.
The event featured professional time keeping, awards for best male and female finisher, participation medals, live music, fireworks, food, and a chance to view the small planes along the runway.
According to event organizers, CEA is the fourth busiest airport in Illinois and plays a crucial role as a reliever for the region, which includes O'Hare. Primary users of the airport include flight schools, corporate travelers, and general aviation.
