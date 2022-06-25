Police: Canine helped discover 2 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop in Waukegan

Lake County Sheriff's Canine Duke is shown with drugs that were seized during a recent traffic stop, according to police. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

A Texas man was charged with manufacturing, delivering and possession of cocaine after more than 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of the drug were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop Friday in Waukegan, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

Jorge Villareal-Flores, 47, of the 100 block of Eastridge Drive in Springtown, Texas, was arrested and is being held at Lake County jail on a $1 million bond.

Sheriff's canine Duke assisted in the discovery of the cocaine, the sheriff's office also said.

At about 1:15 p.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle on Greenwood Avenue at the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, Duke conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle and indicated there was contraband inside.

Sheriff's deputies searched the vehicle and found a bag containing the cocaine on the floor ahead of the front passenger seat, police said. The front passenger, identified as Villareal-Flores, was arrested. His court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. July 19.