 

First presumed case of monkeypox announced in suburban Cook County

  • A microscopic image of the monkeypox virus.

    A microscopic image of the monkeypox virus. Associated Press

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 6/25/2022 8:21 PM

State and local health officials announced suburban Cook County's first probable case of monkeypox Saturday.

A test at an Illinois Department of Public Health laboratory came out positive, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting another one.

 

The person with presumed monkeypox is isolating and the Cook County Department of Public Health is checking with close contacts and offering vaccinations.

"The risk to residents of suburban Cook County remains low, but we want individuals to be aware of the signs and symptoms of monkey pox so that they seek medical care if they develop," CCDPH Chief Operating Office Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck said in a news release.

The virus "does not spread easily between people, and the time between exposure and when symptoms start gives health officials time to track down contacts and break the chain of infection," officials said.

Monkeypox is "rare but potentially serious," health experts have said, with symptoms similar to flu and swelling of the lymph nodes that can progress to a rash with what may appear to be pimples or blisters. Cases typically last two to four weeks.

The virus is endemic in parts of central and west Africa, but this year it began spreading in other countries. It first appeared in the U.S. in May and there are multiple cases across numerous states.

People can be infected with the virus through close contact involving body fluids and respiratory drops, or by touching monkey pox sores and contaminated items like bedding.

