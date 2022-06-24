'We've planned for this terrible day': Pritzker calls for special session on abortion rights

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker wants the General Assembly to convene a special session to tighten abortion rights in Illinois. Associated Press/June 1, 2021

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling for a special session to tighten abortion rights in Illinois after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade Friday.

"In Illinois, we've planned for this terrible day, an enormous step backward and a shattering loss of rights," Pritzker said in a statement.

"We passed the Reproductive Health Act, enshrining choice as the law of the land in Illinois," he said. "We removed the trigger law that would have prohibited abortion in Illinois with the overturning of Roe v Wade.

"We expanded health care so that finances are not a barrier to receiving reproductive care."

He is calling a special session of the General Assembly in the coming weeks "to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections."

However, Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, argued Democrats "want to push Illinois to the utter extreme on abortion policy. Right now, Illinoisans can already get an abortion in all nine months of pregnancy for any reason and use taxpayer dollars to pay for it.

"This is clearly not what mainstream Illinoisans want," the Hawthorn Woods resident said in a statement. "While the governor is calling a special session to act on these and potentially other extreme measures, Illinoisans are trying to deal with soaring gas prices and massive grocery bills that are leaving families hopeless. Instead of dealing with these vital issues, Pritzker is embracing an extreme agenda that will make Illinois an outlier even amongst the most liberal states."

Lawmakers from both parties were quick to address the ruling in statements.

"I am outraged and horrified -- this outcome is a nightmare that robs women of their right to make their own choices about their healthcare and their bodies, and it paves the way for a nationwide abortion ban that Republicans have been seeking for decades," U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said.

The Sen. Dick Durbin also panned the court's decision.

"Today's decision eliminates a federally protected constitutional right that has been the law for nearly half a century," he said. "As a result, millions of Americans are waking up in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents.

However, Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of downstate Taylorville celebrated "a historic and incredible day for life and the unborn in America, a day that all of us in the pro-life movement have been praying for and working towards.

"The Supreme Court was absolutely right to overturn previous, wrongly-decided abortion decisions. Nothing in the Constitution confers the right to an abortion," Davis added in a statement.

"This is a historic and incredible day for Life and the unborn in America, a day that all of us in the pro-life movement have been praying for and working towards. The Supreme Court was absolutely right to overturn previous, wrongly-decided abortion decisions. Nothing in the Constitution confers the right to an abortion

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield said the court's opinion will stain the legacy of the Supreme Court.

"We know that, as a result, women will die, families will fall into poverty, and America will be immeasurably poorer," Schneider said.

U.S. Rep. Marie Newman, a La Grange Democrat who only recently publicly disclosed she'd had an abortion at 19, called Friday's decision "barbaric, cruel and a harrowing blow to gender equality."

"When you take away a woman's right to decide when and under what circumstances to have a child, you take away her agency over her life, body and future," said Newman, who represents Illinois' 3rd District but is running in the 6th in Tuesday's primary against incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove.

"I am heartbroken thinking about the young women in the same position I was 40 years ago who have just lost their freedom to make that same decision," Newman added.

Casten, also an outspoken supporter of abortion rights, said he was outraged by the decision in a tweet.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville shared his anger on social media.

"Make no mistake: this decision is the culmination of a decades-long attack by extreme politicians to exert power and control over women's bodily autonomy," wrote Foster, who serves the 11th District.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat serving the 8th District, called the decision "a tragic, devastating rollback of nearly half a century of progress and precedent in protecting reproductive rights, the right to bodily autonomy, the right to privacy, and the rights of women."

"Unfortunately, this is likely only the beginning of this extreme, right-wing court's attacks on the rights of Americans," Krishnamoorthi added.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley said "today's decision is a shocking reversal of a half century of settled law on women's rights," said the Chicagoan whose 5th District stretches deep into the suburbs. "This decision will cost lives."

Quigley also warned that the Supreme Court next could target other rights believed by many to be sacroscanct in the U.S.

"We must do everything in our power now to protect equal marriage, access to birth control and more of the rights we thought were settled law," he said.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush said the opinion "turned back the clock on women's rights."

The Chicago Democrat warned "this decision currently hurts poor, rural, and disadvantaged women in conservative states the most, but it has the potential to affect every woman in this country as it opens the door for a future GOP-controlled Congress to pass a national ban."

• Daily Herald Staff Writer Russell Lissau contributed to this report.