Two hospitalized with stab wounds after attack in Aurora

Two people were injured and transported to a nearby hospital in a stabbing incident reported late Thursday near the city's downtown area.

Police reported the stabbings just after 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Titsworth Court.

The two victims were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police officials did not mention if any arrests had been made or any other details about the stabbings.

Police urge anyone with information about the stabbings to call detectives at (630) 256-5500.