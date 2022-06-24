Feder: CBS 2 to restore jumbotron, street-front studio overlooking Daley Plaza

It's been years since WBBM-Channel 2 dismantled the giant video screen outside its Loop studios overlooking Daley Plaza. But soon it will be back -- bigger and better than ever.

Construction is underway on a new jumbotron monitor along the western exterior of the CBS Broadcast Center at 22 West Washington Street.

"If all goes according to plan, we look for the sign to be fully operational by mid to late August," said Jennifer Lyons, president and general manager of the CBS-owned station. "Our 24/7 local news stream, CBS News Chicago, will be the content on the monitor."

Once that project is finished CBS 2 is expected to begin recommissioning its former street-front studio at the corner of Washington and Dearborn.

Considered a crown jewel of the facility when it opened in 2008, the 3,500 square-foot Studio A fell into disrepair. It was shut down in 2017 when the station unveiled a new windowless news set in Studio B.

