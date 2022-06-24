Brightside Theatre summer performance canceled

The Brightside Theatre and Naperville Park District have canceled a June 30 performance at the Millennium Carillon Amphitheatre due to a conflict with the setup for the Naperville Salute.

Five free summer performances remain on the schedule, which are supported by grants from the Naperville Special Events and Cultural Amenities Fund, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the DuPage Foundation and Republic Bank.

Five singers and four musicians will perform a show titled "Summer in the Parks: The Golden Age of Broadway," featuring music from numerous popular musicals in an hourlong show.

Three performances -- starting at 7 p.m. June 29, July 13 and July 27 -- will take place at Wagner Family Pavilion, located at 3109 Cedar Glade Drive. Carillon performances, located at 443 Aurora Ave., also will begin at 7 p.m. July 28 and Aug. 11.