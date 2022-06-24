Auto dealer set to leave Palatine for Des Plaines

An internet-based auto dealership is preparing to move its brick-and-mortar operation to Des Plaines from Palatine.

Premier Auto wants to open up shop at 622 Northwest Highway. The space -- within a commercial building that has room for several tenants -- formerly had been used by the Two Men and a Truck moving company.

The company wants to relocate because the site where it now operates -- 2296 N. Rand Road -- is being sold, documents show. It's been there more than five years.

The 5,500-square-foot storefront in Des Plaines is the westernmost space in the building. More than half the space would be a showroom.

The city council tentatively approved the company's request for a conditional use permit for auto sales Monday night. A final vote is expected July 5.

City officials are insisting on several conditions for approval, including rules for lighting, storage and a ban on using the property as a commercial truck parking lot.

Fifth Ward Alderman Carla Brookman spoke in favor of the plan Monday.

"This seems to be an appropriate use for this vacant commercial space," said Brookman, who filled in as mayor for the absent Andrew Goczkowski. "It'll certainly generate sales tax revenue for the city."

Premier Auto could open later in the month, documents indicate.