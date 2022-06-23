Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Chicago, Plainfield on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown here at a news conference with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, left, and Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Michael Regan, right, will visit Plainfield and Chicago on Friday. Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Chicago and Plainfield on Friday for a pair of events.

First, Harris will be joined by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Chicago in Plainfield at a time and place that haven't yet been publicized. They'll discuss the White House's efforts to address the maternal health crisis.

Underwood has been a champion of maternal health legislation and what she's called the "Momnibus" package of bills.

Plainfield is within Underwood's 14th District.

Harris next will speak at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials conference in Chicago.