One dead, one injured in fiery two-vehicle crash near Gurnee

One driver died and another was injured in a fiery two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening near Gurnee.

Illinois State Police troopers were called just before 7:40 p.m. to the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Gurnee for a report of a multivehicle crash.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation shows a box truck struck an SUV, causing both vehicles to careen into a concrete median wall.

The force of the collision caused the box truck to become fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the box truck was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The driver of the SUV was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. That driver's condition was unavailable Thursday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.