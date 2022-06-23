Man shot to death in trailer home near Aurora

A man was shot to death early Thursday morning at a trailer home in an unincorporated near Aurora.

The Kane County sheriff's office reports deputies were called at 1:20 a.m. to investigate a report of gunshots in the 800 block of Hill Avenue.

They found the wounded man, age 25, inside his home. He was taken to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody has been detained or arrested.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call (630) 444-1103.