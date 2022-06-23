Man shot to death in trailer home near Aurora
Updated 6/23/2022 1:04 PM
A man was shot to death early Thursday morning at a trailer home in an unincorporated near Aurora.
The Kane County sheriff's office reports deputies were called at 1:20 a.m. to investigate a report of gunshots in the 800 block of Hill Avenue.
They found the wounded man, age 25, inside his home. He was taken to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, where he was pronounced dead.
Nobody has been detained or arrested.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call (630) 444-1103.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.