Longtime Buffalo Grove deputy fire chief retiring; replacement named

Longtime Buffalo Grove Deputy Fire Chief Bill Wagner will retire on July 2, ending a nearly 32-year career with the village and 38 years in the fire service.

Wagner was appointed deputy chief in 2015 and has been instrumental in developing ongoing improvements related to pre-fire planning and investigations, according to the village. He also provided critical insight to implement new technology that increased operational capabilities and efficiencies within the department, the village said.

Wagner also serves as chair of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) Division 1 OPGS Committee, which has a regional influence on mutual aid operations.

Wagner worked for the Franklin Park and Pleasantview fire departments until he was hired by the village in August 1990.

Larry Kane has been chosen to replace Wagner. Kane comes from the Glenview Fire Department, where he served for 21 years, most recently as a battalion chief. His other previous professional experiences include two years as the fire chief for the Harvard Fire Protection District and 15 years of fire service instruction at McHenry Community College. He also served for three years as a police officer in Mount Prospect and six years in the U.S. Army. Kane holds a Master's Degree in Public Safety Administration from Lewis University.

A third-generation firefighter, Kane is married to a schoolteacher and they have two children in high school. He enjoys outdoor activities including fishing, hunting and camping.