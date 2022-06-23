Kmiecik to be installed as Rotary district governor

A longtime member of the Rotary Club of Arlington Heights will be installed Thursday as district governor overseeing 67 clubs in the North, West and Northwest suburbs.

Bill Kmiecik is the new governor for District 6440, which runs north and west of the Chicago border to Wisconsin, west to Woodstock and south to Glen Ellyn. It counts about 1,900 Rotarians among its membership.

Kmiecik's formal installation at The Cotillion in Palatine Thursday night follows nearly three years of training for the position. It also marks the first time a Rotary member from Arlington Heights has become district governor since Stephen Jurco in 1976.

Kmiecik is founder and retired president of Wisdom Investments, a boutique, fee-only, financial planning, investment management and tax firm in Rolling Meadows. He will lead the Rotary district starting July 1, through June 30, 2023.