GOP congressional candidate questions fairness of Biden's win

Tom Hanson, left, and Malgorzata McGonigal are candidates in the Illinois primary for the 5th congressional seat.

One of the two Republicans running for Illinois' 5th Congressional District seat denies that Joe Biden fairly won the presidency in 2020.

The other GOP candidate in Tuesday's primary refused to answer questions about the election and its aftermath.

Tommy Hanson of Chicago and North Barrington resident Malgorzata McGonigal are seeking the GOP nomination in the June 28 primary. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Mike Quigley of Chicago in the Nov. 8 general election.

Ex-President Donald Trump and his followers have falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen by the Democrats.

The Daily Herald used a candidate questionnaire to ask Hanson and McGonigal if they thought Biden's victory over Trump was legitimate and fair.

Hanson said the question alone indicates Biden's win "was not fair and just."

"Most Americans believe their vote does not count," said Hanson, a commercial real estate broker who unsuccessfully ran for the 5th District seat in 2018 and 2020. "Voter integrity is the most pressing problem regarding America's survival."

Still, Hanson acknowledged Biden is the president, "regardless of whether it was fair or not."

Many Republican candidates -- and many voters -- have questioned the 2020 election results. Despite multiple investigations, however, no proof of widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election has been uncovered.

McGonigal refused to fill out the questionnaire despite repeated requests.

The newly redrawn 5th District encompasses parts of Cook and Lake counties, stretching between the Chicago lakeshore and the Northwest suburbs.