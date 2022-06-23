Feder: Chicago Tribune might roll presses in Milwaukee

By this time next year the print edition of the Chicago Tribune may be coming from Wisconsin.

Under Alden Global Capital ownership, the Tribune is expected to be printed on the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's former presses in West Milwaukee -- 90 miles from the Loop.

Gannett produced 11 Wisconsin newspapers from the site before moving them last month to the Peoria Journal Star.

Gannett merged with GateHouse Media, the Journal Star's parent company, in 2019.

Freedom Center, the Tribune's printing plant (and current newsroom) at Chicago Avenue and the Chicago River, has been sold to Bally's for development of a casino.

Sources said the Tribune could begin production from the 20-year-old Milwaukee plant by mid-2023.

Par Ridder, general manager of Chicago Tribune Media Group, did not respond to a request for comment.

