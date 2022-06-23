Cooper's Hawk restaurant in Wheeling adding more outdoor seating, making other changes

An exterior renovation has been proposed for the Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant on the north side of Wheeling's Restaurant Row. Courtesy of Wheeling

A popular eatery on the north side of Wheeling's Restaurant Row is slated to get a facelift.

The plan for Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant, 583 N. Milwaukee Ave., includes an expanded outdoor seating area, new paint and facade materials, and different exterior lighting. A decorative cupola cap will be removed from the roof, too.

The changes are designed to update the building to match the latest companywide designs, documents indicate.

The village board approved the requested changes Monday. The lone caveat is that new exterior signs must also be approved by village officials.

Trustee Mary Papantos posed the only question during a brief discussion Monday, asking Cooper's Hawk design manager Chris Garcia if the outdoor seating expansion will affect customer parking. Only one spot will be lost, Garcia said.

The restaurant opened in 2008 in a free-standing building in front of the Westin Chicago North Shore hotel, just south of Lake-Cook Road.

Other Cooper's Hawks operate in Arlington Heights, South Barrington, St. Charles and elsewhere in the Chicago area and across the nation.

A recreational cannabis dispensary and a bakery have been proposed for a vacant restaurant building that stands nearby.