Feder: CBS 2 castoffs Erin Kennedy, Megan Glaros pull back curtain on TV news

For years two of the brightest morning stars on WBBM-Channel 2 were news anchor Erin Kennedy and meteorologist Megan Glaros. But in 2020 their careers were cut short when the two were among more than a dozen staffers ousted in sweeping layoffs at the CBS-owned station.

Now Kennedy and Glaros are back in the spotlight with their own show on YouTube. While careful to abide by their nondisclosure agreements with CBS, both have plenty to say about the inner workings of the TV news business.

Since late May they've been hosting "Broken News," a weekly video podcast covering everything from what it's like to be reporting on the air while you're pregnant to what really happens during those commercial breaks.

"Megan and I talk all the time," Kennedy told me. "And as we fielded other offers to be on TV and laughed at what we were expected to give up or agree to, and relived what we went through, we realized we wanted to really show people that TV is not a world of pampering and glamour. It's toxic and extremely competitive, but it's also hilarious."

