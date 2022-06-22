Buying multivitamins? You're wasting your money, Northwestern doctors say.
Updated 6/22/2022 1:43 PM
Saying there's no magic bullet in a vitamin or dietary supplement to make us healthy, Northwestern Medicine scientists support an independent panel's new guidelines that state there is "insufficient evidence" that taking multivitamins, paired supplements or single supplements can help prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer in otherwise healthy, nonpregnant adults.
The scientists, in a JAMA editorial published today, said the nearly $50 billion spent in the U.S. on vitamins and supplements in 2021 is not money that's well spent.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.