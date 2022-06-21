Wilson Street near Batavia High School will be closed Thursday morning
Updated 6/21/2022 6:49 PM
A road near Batavia High School will be temporarily closed on Thursday, the city announced Tuesday.
The 1300 and 1400 block of West Wilson Street between Western Avenue and Saratoga Drive will be closed from 8 to 10 a.m. to accommodate the delivery of new light standards to the Batavia High School stadium.
Drivers are encouraged to use Main and McKee streets as alternate routes.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.