Wilson Street near Batavia High School will be closed Thursday morning

A road near Batavia High School will be temporarily closed on Thursday, the city announced Tuesday.

The 1300 and 1400 block of West Wilson Street between Western Avenue and Saratoga Drive will be closed from 8 to 10 a.m. to accommodate the delivery of new light standards to the Batavia High School stadium.

Drivers are encouraged to use Main and McKee streets as alternate routes.