Palatine traffic stop leads to drug charges against Des Plaines man

A Des Plaines man suspected of dealing drugs was arrested last week after a traffic stop in Palatine, the Palatine Police Department said Tuesday.

Khaled Anas, 40, of the 9000 block of West Ballard Road, was pulled over for speeding Friday on the 1600 block of West Northwest Highway, according to a news release.

Inside the Jeep Grand Cherokee that Anas was driving, police found more than 180 grams of cannabis, 84 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than 200 grams of cocaine, and 200 grams of THC edibles, along with scales and drug packaging equipment, authorities said.

Anas was charged with two felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and felony possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for Anas' home, where they found 2,100 grams of cannabis, more than 1,600 grams of cocaine, more than 460 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and drug packaging equipment, the news release said.

Anas' bail was set at $25,000 Tuesday, and his next court hearing is July 15.