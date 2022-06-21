Hinz: Texas GOP gives Illinois businesses reasons to stay away

After losing the headquarters of Boeing and Caterpillar, but gaining a chunk of Kellogg that's now breaking into three pieces -- it's obvious that Illinois has hope, but can use some help in retaining and attracting corporate HQs and the jobs and prestige and come with it.

That help has arrived, in the form of the proceedings of last weekend's convention of the Texas Republican Party. Whatever its intent, the party wrote a script of what not to say in an era where attracting top talent is the top priority for most companies, and when that talent knows it can move and work anywhere in the world.

Ponder the resolutions that were approved by the Texas GOP, which is not some rump group of disaffected zealots but a policymaking unit of the party that runs every statewide agency of consequence in the Lone Star State. Consider it a look of what will become the law there if the party's base gets its way.

• Full report at Crain's Chicago business.