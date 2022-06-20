Naperville Park District postpones ribbon-cutting ceremony due to heat
Updated 6/20/2022 4:59 PM
The Naperville Park District has postponed a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Kingshill Park due to the heat.
The ceremony, originally slated for 5 p.m. Tuesday, now will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The playground at Kingshill Park, located at 4271 White Eagle Drive, is reopening following a renovation that was completed in the spring.
The community is invited to join park district officials for the ceremony Wednesday. The event will feature refreshments, giveaways and a chance to explore the new playground equipment.
