Man shot to death late Sunday in North Chicago

Daily Herald report

North Chicago police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man late Sunday night.

Authorities said police called to the 1100 block of 10th Street at about 11:20 p.m. arrived to find the shooting victim in critical condition. The North Chicago man was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222 or www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com.