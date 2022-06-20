In Chicago, Pence declares nation 'on the wrong track'

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the current state of the U.S. economy at a speaking event at the University Club of Chicago, Monday, June 20, 2022. Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday offered President Joe Biden and Democrats warning shots during a Chicago speech widely seen as part of a test of the waters for a 2024 presidential run.

"The vast majority of Americans know our nation is on the wrong track. But I have every confidence that unless this administration changes course, and their allies in Congress change course dramatically, the American people are going to change leadership and change leadership very soon," Pence said in 40-minute speech at the University Club of Chicago.

Pence repeatedly praised the work of the "Trump-Pence" administration -- just days after his former chief of staff and White House counsel testified before the House Jan. 6 committee that Trump had repeatedly pressured Pence to delay or reject the certification of President Joe Biden's victory, something Pence refused to do.

