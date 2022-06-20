Get free vision, hearing tests Wednesday in Aurora

Daily Herald report

The Aurora Noon Lions Club will host free vision and hearing screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora.

The mobile screening unit can detect diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, detached retinas, retinitis pigmentosa, glaucoma and other eye diseases. If problems are found, people will be directed to their own doctor for follow-up.

If they can't afford a doctor, the Lions can refer them to several agencies, including the Lions Low Vision Aids Program. The club encourages people 55 and older to do the vision screening and 10 and older to do the hearing test.