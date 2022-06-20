 

Firefighters extinguish blaze to four semis in Bartlett truck lot

  • The Bartlett Fire Protection District extinguished four burning trucks in a lot on West Bartlett Road early Sunday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 6/20/2022 1:41 PM

Bartlett Fire Protection District firefighters extinguished four burning semitrailer vehicles in a truck lot early Sunday. No injuries were reported.

The 2:42 a.m. call to the 31W100 block of West Bartlett Road initially was reported as a structure fire, officials said. The first crews on the scene encountered large flames and smoke, and quickly determined that only the four trucks were involved.

 

The fire was attacked aggressively by 18 responding firefighters and declared under control at 3:30 a.m., according to the fire district.

Damage estimates were not immediately available and the cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday.

Fire crews from the East Dundee and Hanover Park fire departments were among the initial responders as part of an automatic aid agreement.

