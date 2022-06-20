Fire results in extensive damage to Antioch area home; one critically injured

A fire of undetermined cause resulted in two injuries and extensive damage Monday morning to a home near Antioch.

Two people were injured, one critically, and a house was extensively damaged during a fire Monday morning near Antioch.

Firefighters responded at about 9:07 a.m. to a single-family home on the 26000 block of Forest Court and found smoke coming from all the windows and two people trapped inside, according to Chief Jon Cokefair.

He said a juvenile male was outside the home with burns to the feet. As crews searched for a woman inside, they encountered heavy heat and smoke with little active fire, according to Cokefair.

An adult woman was removed in critical condition, and both victims were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center. No firefighters were injured.

Damage was extensive, but an estimate is still being determined. Initial reports showed there were no working smoke detectors in the home, Cokefair said.

The area does not have fire hydrants, and water-carrying trucks had to be brought water to the scene from downtown Antioch. The fire was extinguished by 9:30 a.m. Crews stayed on the scene until 11:15 a.m., according to Cokefair.

Due to the extent of the injury, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal was asked to assist, he added.

Departments from Salem Lakes, Bristol and Twin Lakes in Wisconsin as well as Spring Grove, Fox Lake, Round Lake, Newport Township, Lake Villa, McHenry, and Grayslake assisted at the scene.

Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, Lake Zurich, Waukegan and Great Lakes provided station coverage to cover other calls.