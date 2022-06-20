Des Plaines man facing gun, drug charges

A Des Plaines man was arrested Saturday night after police responding to a fight near a local park found he had a loaded gun and cocaine in a car, authorities said in a news release.

Rodrigo Delgado Delgado, 48, of the 600 block of Colonial Lane, had displayed the handgun during the fight, police said. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

Officers stopped the car in which Delgado was riding about 6:15 p.m. in a parking lot on 300 block of West Algonquin Road.

The gun was found wrapped in a knit hat inside a backpack, police said. The drugs, contained in small plastic bags, were in the backpack, too, according to police.

The gun had been reported stolen in Iowa, police said.