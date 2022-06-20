Blessing ceremony Tuesday for renamed Manitou Creek in Round Lake

A special blessing ceremony for Manitou Creek will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Shelter D in the Nippersink Forest Preserve, 900 W. Route 120 in Round Lake.

Formerly known as Squaw Creek, the waterway was renamed Manitou to honor the Indigenous people of the region.

Jim DeNomie, a citizen of the Bad River Band of Chippewa Indians of Lake Superior, will perform the ceremony. He has hosted Native American events at the College of Lake County and produced and hosted a syndicate radio program called "Voice from the Circle," which has been broadcast for 23 years on 200 stations in 36 states.

The Nippersink entrance is just west of Cedar Lake Road and east of Fairfield Road.