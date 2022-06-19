New balloon boutique offers custom party goods in Geneva Commons

Geneva resident Alissa Tadic has opened a balloon boutique called Twee in the Geneva Commons shopping center. Courtesy of 2 Moms Media LLC

Geneva resident Alissa Tadic has opened a balloon boutique called Twee in the Geneva Commons shopping center. Courtesy of 2 Moms Media LLC

Geneva resident Alissa Tadic has opened Twee, a new balloon boutique in Geneva Commons.

Twee sells large, colorful balloons, and can create creative custom celebration pieces and provide unique party goods, according to an announcement of the opening. The store also offers air-filled organic garlands and on-site installations, including backdrops, paper party goods and unique gift items.

The boutique is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at 112 Commons Drive.

The next event on the boutique's schedule is a charcuterie-making class with Korda Boards from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. For more information about Twee or to find out about upcoming events, visit www.tweepartees.com.