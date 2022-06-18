Walgreens, CVS to offer COVID shots for young children soon
Updated 6/18/2022 9:25 PM
Walgreens pharmacies in the suburbs will begin offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to children ages 3 and older starting next week, according to a news release from the Deerfield-based company.
Appointments for the newly approved three-shot regimen will begin June 25. Parents and legal guardians can schedule appointments ahead of time at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.
CVS will administer vaccines for children 18 months through 4 years old at its MinuteClinic locations after the first doses arrive.
