Walgreens, CVS to offer COVID shots for young children soon

Walgreens pharmacies in the suburbs will begin offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to children ages 3 and older starting next week, according to a news release from the Deerfield-based company.

Appointments for the newly approved three-shot regimen will begin June 25. Parents and legal guardians can schedule appointments ahead of time at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

CVS will administer vaccines for children 18 months through 4 years old at its MinuteClinic locations after the first doses arrive.